XNA reports drop in passengers this week

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas National Airport has seen a significant drop in passengers this week.

The airport reported around 2700 passengers per day around this time last year. On Monday, there were 1800.

“We do have several standing hand sanitizing stations put strategically throughout the terminal, and we encourage our passengers to use those as much as they’d like,” said Alex English, public relations specialist at XNA.

The airport is not taking part in any additional health screenings because it is not an international hub.