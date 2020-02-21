XNA responds to complaints of long security checkpoint lines

At the Northwest Arkansas National Airport, an expanded security area aims to cut wait times for passengers. But, some social media posts have surfaced saying the new space is having the opposite effect.

HIGHFILL, Ark. (KNWA) — At the Northwest Arkansas National Airport, an expanded security area aims to cut wait times for passengers.

But, some social media posts have surfaced saying the new space is having the opposite effect.

About 2,000 to 3,000 people walk through XNA daily.

“As our traffic grows, so do our security lines unfortunately,” said Alex English with XNA.

That was the reason behind the new checkpoint.

English said the airport is doing everything it can to handle the increase of traffic.

“We’re all very aware of when our peak times are here at XNA and all of our staff here does their absolute best ot get everybody through security, through ticketing, whatever it is.. as quickly as possible,” she said.

She said peak times are days closer to the weekend and usually early mornings.

“You’re going to see several hundered more people here around 5:00 to 7:00 in the morning,” English said.

Knowing that, they still do not add any extra staff at those times.

But, there are a couple pending projects to make the process smoother.

The airport is building a fourth lane ran by an additional TSA agent.

English said, “The more lanes we have, the more people we can get through.”

That addition will be finished sometime in the Spring.

“We are looking into some software items to be able to essentialy give some estimated times for our passengers before they even get to the terminal,” English said.

Craig Frank is a frequent flyer at XNA and said it’s still way better than larger airports.

“I mean I have been stuck in O’Hare over half a day sometimes, I’ve been stuck at other cities for a lot longer so XNA is absolutely nothing. There’s no issues as far as wait here,” he said.

English said the best ways to get through the airport quickly is to avoid flying in the morning, wear shoes that are easily removable and keep anything metal off your body.