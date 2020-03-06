XNA rolls out masks, suits to prepare for coronavirus

Big names like Walmart, Amazon, and Twitter restricting business travel for workers because of this virus.

HIGHFILL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The coronavirus is now causing big retailers to restrict travel for employees due to safety concerns.

Northwest Arkansas National Airport is doing it’s best to not lose business and protect its travelers in case of an outbreak.

It’s a new uniform XNA is hoping no one has to wear.

“We’ve ordered several extra face masks for our emergency personnel, protective suits as well,” said Alex English with XNA.

The airport is taking the necessary precautions to prevent a coronavirus outbreak here in Northwest Arkansas.

English said, “We’ve also ordered hand sanitizing stations to be placed kind of strategically throughout the terminal so that if you aren’t able to wash your hands, you have the ability to.”

Custodial and parking staff are constantly sanitizing public touch points like doorknobs and hand railings.

The preparations don’t stop there. English said her team is working with a company to come and spray the entire terminal.

But despite the procative approach, large retailers are still restricting where and how often their employees can fly.

“Amazon, Twitter, locally we’ve heard that Walmart, if it’s not an essential business trip, if it’s not really necessary right now, then they don’t want to put workers at risk,” said English.

English said the airport will take a hit, but it’s unclear how badly.

“That will effect our numbers but as of how big of an effect it is or what impact it will have on XNA, right now it’s just a little to early to see what that final number will look like,” English said.

If you’re at flying in or out of XNA and see someone showing signs or symptoms of the coronavirus, English said you need to speak up.

She said, “Please report it. We have an amazing emergency staff here at XNA and we’re willing to help and have lots of staff here to do so.”

All United flights were canceled to San Fran c isco due to the threat of the coronavirus.