XNA sees biggest travel drop in its history

HIGHFILL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) claims it’s seeing the largest decrease of passengers in its history.

In January and February, XNA was seeing a rise in flyers, and now it’s seeing an over 50 percent decrease.

On Saturday, which is usually a peak day, the airport saw less than 100 people coming through.

Alex English with XNA said most of these people are likely traveling for essential business.

“Those numbers, they’ll bounce back,” she said. “Right now what we are really putting as our priority is making sure that anyone who does come through XNA feels safe, they feel like have people in the administration that are taking things very seriously.”

English said the airport has not furloughed or layed off any of its employees despite the drop in customers.