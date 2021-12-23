XNA sees holiday travel spike

HIGHFILL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Thousands of people will be traveling through Northwest Arkansas National Airport for the holiday season.

Thursday is usually one of the busiest travel days for Christmas. There was a steady flow of people at XNA Thursday, but travelers said they didn’t have to wait in any long lines.

Isabella Blakeman lives in Mexico and traveled to Fayetteville to visit her family for Christmas. She said she had smooth travel during all of her stops.

“The planes and airports I was in were not actually that crowded, it was a very quick process today,” Blakeman said.

Blakeman said the spread of the Omicron variant made her concerned about travel, but she said she is doing everything she can to keep her and her family safe.

“I thought because the restrictions stayed the same I’ll come, I’ll wear a mask, I got tested right before I left and I’ll test when I get there with my family and social distance of course,” Blakeman said.

According to AAA, more than 6 million Americans will be flying between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2.