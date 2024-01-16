BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas National Airport announced that 2023 was its highest-traveled year.

XNA had just over 991,000 paying passengers at the airport this past year. Olivia Tyler with XNA says that’s about 7.5% more than the previous record set in 2019.

Tyler believes part of that rise could be due to XNA’s expanded options for travelers.

“During the pandemic, we added two new ultra-low-cost carriers which were Breeze [Airways] and Frontier [Airlines] and so travel kind of shaped into being more accessible for leisure and we think that has been sustained post-pandemic,” said Tyler.

XNA just announced that Delta Airlines is bringing back direct flights to Laguardia Airport on April 15.