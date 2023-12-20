HIGHFILL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas National Airport is getting a new air traffic control tower.

The XNA board approved contracts for the tower with Crossland Construction on December 19.

The tower is expected to cost $17.5 million. The airport’s current tower was meant to be temporary and has been there since the airport opened in 1998.

The existing tower is 57 feet tall while the new tower will stand at 144 feet. XNA’s public affairs manager Olivia Tyler says the new tower is long overdue.

“As XNA enters into its 25th year it’s really exciting that we can finally bid adieu to the old tower and say ‘Hello’ to this new tower which is going to pave the way for a lot of really exciting future projects,” Tyler said.

Tyler says the airport is very early on in the process, and there is no timeline yet. The airport expects to take about two years to build the tower.