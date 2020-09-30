XNA to increase cleaning to keep passengers safe

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport is stepping up their safety measures.

Alex English with XNA tells us the custodial staff is a touchpoint cleaning team – anything that is touched will be sanitized immediately.

UV lights have been installed in the air conditioning system to make sure air is clean and being circulated and a new virus advisory council will make sure each procedure is up to par.

“If you feel confident in flying right now, you can really trust that XNA is taking every precaution absolutely possible to make sure that anything you touch, or in the terminal that you are being taken care of,” English said.

If you plan on flying anytime soon, English said more direct flights will be updated and available next month.