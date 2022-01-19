XNA to offer first-class seats on Tampa route

1st Breeze A220 – MSN55128 – Exiting Paint

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas National Airport announced on January 19 that Breeze Airways will add an Airbus A220 for the Tampa, Fla. route, offering first-class seats to XNA passengers.

According to a news release from XNA, Breeze will premiere its “Nicest” fare with an introductory fare of $99 until January 25.

Flights with available first-class seating will begin May 6 and will be offered every Monday, Friday, and Saturday through mid-September, according to the release.

