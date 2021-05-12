XNA to receive $4.6 million grant from U.S. Department of Transportation

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rep. Steve Womack along with Sen. John Boozman and Sen. Tom Cotton announced a $4.6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation for the Northwest Arkansas National Airport.

According to a press release sent out by Womack, the grant will be used for taxiway construction to support infrastructure enhancement and safety.

“We couldn’t be more pleased with the award of this grant,” XNA’s Board of Directors Chairperson Sara Lilygren said. “These funds are critical for the completion of the final phase of Taxiway Bravo’s reconstruction.”

The release says the project will consist of demolishing, removing, and replacing nearly 3,200 feet of concrete from the taxiway. According to the release, the grant will be distributed throughout the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program.

The program provides funding for the planning and development of public-use airports that are significant to national air transportation. The grant funding is in addition to the COVID-19 relief and AIP entitlement funding.