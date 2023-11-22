BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA)— Thanksgiving is tomorrow which means many people are traveling across the nation to spend time with there families. Many of those people may choose ridesharing options to get from point A to point B.

“I had to use an Uber this morning to get to LAX. It was a mess,” said Caroline Cullers.

Cullers is traveling to Fayetteville from Texas to spend time with her family. She says she arranged a pickup option to avoid paying higher ridesharing prices.

“Thankfully not having to use Uber my sister is picking me up,” said Cullers.

Andrew Jackson says he was also surprised to see the final price on his rideshare.

“I think it was like 65, 70 dollars to the airport. I think it’s gotten way more expensive,” said Jackson.

There are several factors which contribute to the price of a rideshare. According to Uber, it adjusts rates based on things such as time, distance, traffic, and rider to driver demand.

Uber states the time of day to expect higher prices are Friday and Saturday nights, after rush hour and big events or holidays.