FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With more winter weather ahead, the Northwest Arkansas National Airport wants to make sure all runways are safe for flying.

“If it’s going to snow, it’s going to snow. So those of us that travel a lot are just used to sort of hanging out in different airports and riding it out until it gets better,” said Taz Sutherland, a traveler for more than 30 years.

He says he’s experienced many delays while traveling on his way back home to Arkansas.

“Several people were delayed and or bumped. I missed my flight by probably 35 to 40 minutes or so. The connection in Charlotte was what I missed,” said Sutherland.

On the flight, he says he spoke with a few passengers upset about flights being delayed. But for him, he says what’s helped him avoid panic is staying alert.

“You can get alerts, and with the modern Wi-Fi on board, you kind of know minute by minute what’s going on. So you know what to expect,” said Sutherland.

“My biggest advice to passengers is to download the mobile app for their airline. That way they can get the most recent updates on delays or cancellations,” said Olivia Tyler, public relations manager for the XNA airport.

She says that’s one of the ways the airport passes alerts to pilots and then to passengers. But before this happens, the operation team is called in for hours.

“The operation team will send out NOTAMS to the pilots to let them know what they’re doing while they’re clearing the runway,” said Tyler.

Tyler says before the snow starts, the operation team checks what Tyler calls the “priority areas”.

“The priority is the main taxiway and the runway. So once those are taken care of, then they’ll move out there and move from there,” said Tyler.

With equipment checking the area, the team considers whether it’s unsafe or safe. Tyler says this ensures passengers like Sutherland are safe.

“It’s frustrating, and it’s stressful. But, it’s at the same time, the modern way of dealing with things. It is a little smoother,” said Tyler.

Tyler encourages staying on top of what’s going on with airlines before and after flights.