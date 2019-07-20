Yarnell’s Ice Cream Festival provides relief from heat

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The 8th Annual Yarnell’s Ice Cream Festival brought some relief from the heat to those at the Bentonville Farmers Market on Saturday.

The main event of the festival was Freezefest, Arkansas’ coolest ice cream eating contest.

Brody Dobson, who consumed the most ice cream in the five minutes allotted, won a year’s supply of the treat.

“I’m pretty excited,” said Dobson. “I didn’t want to look at other people during the contest, but I don’t know. I just tried mixing it up and eating it as fast as I could.”

Free ice cream samples were also provided to attendees.