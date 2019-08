Samuel Bly has been missing since August 7th

YELL COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — A man who lives in Birta, Arkansas has been missing since August 7, 2019.

The Yell County Sheriff’s Department (YCSD) said Samuel Bly, 31, has not been seen or heard from since last Wednesday.

Bly told his family he was going to Oppelo and that’s the last time anyone heard from him, according to a YCSD Facebook post.

Please contact the sheriff’s office if you have any information, 479-495-4880 or 479-495-TIPS (8477).