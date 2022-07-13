FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With National Ice Cream Day coming on July 17, Yelp named the best spot for ice cream in every state in the country.

Yelp notes that its methodology consisted of identifying businesses in the ice cream category using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews between April 2021-April 2022. All the ranked businesses were open as of May 12.

The winner in Arkansas was Loblolly Creamery in Little Rock. Below are some other winning choices around the region:

Louisiana: Sweet Society, Baton Rouge

Missouri: Cookies and Creamery, Kansas City

Oklahoma: Rose Rock Microcreamery, Tulsa

Tennessee: Cruze Farm Ice Cream Downtown, Knoxville

Yelp’s winners for each state can be found here.