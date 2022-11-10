BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Musician Yo-Yo Ma and artist Carrie Mae Weems were at Crystal Bridges for a performance and conversation on the role of artists and their civic duties.

The event was held in honor of the free exhibition on display called “We the People”. It was sold out but was livestreamed on the Arkansas PBS YouTube channel.

“We thought ‘What better opportunity to think about how artists are addressing ideas of equity, and equality, and freedom and justice,’ and we thought preparing Yo-Yo Ma and Carrie Mae Weems for this conversation was a great opportunity for us,” said Marissa Reyes, chief learning and engagement officer at Crystal Bridges.

Reyes says Ma and Weems are great friends of Crystal Bridges and says they were the perfect guest duo.