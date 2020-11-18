You Ask, We Answer: 8th Street Improvement Project update

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In this week’s ‘You Ask, We Answer’ report, KNWA’s Katelynn Zoellner found out where things stand with the 8th Street Improvement Project in Bentonville.

A viewer emailed Katelynn the following question:

The intersection at 8th Street and Moberly Lane in Bentonville was completed, but the City of Bentonville never moved its utilities. Do you know why this was done? The road right now seems to go around the utilities.

Dennis Birge is the transportation director for the City of Bentonville. He said the city has completed relocating utilities. He said water, sewer, electric, phone and cable were moved in late 2019 or early 2020. He said work on 8th Street has been ongoing, so some folks may think the relocation of utilities is not quite done. He said he wants everyone to know that phase of the project has been completed.

Birge said there is a utility box located by the intersection and that could be what folks are wondering about.

“That is the old signal box that’s running the current signals,” he said. “We couldn’t move that box quick enough to get out of the way of the construction of the Arkansas Department of Transportation’s portion of the project. So, once we finish the west side of the intersection it will include replacing those signal poles and moving the utility box out of the way to where it’s supposed to go.”

Birge said the city is hoping to have the design portion of project finished in spring 2021. He said there is no start date for construction, but said when the project does go to construction, it will take about two to three years to complete.

