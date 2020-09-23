You Ask, We Answer: A look inside the Keenan TowerHouse in Fayetteville

The Keenan TowerHouse is located on Old Wire Road in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In this week’s ‘You Ask, We Answer’ report, KNWA’s Katelynn Zoellner found out what prompted the Keenan TowerHouse in Fayetteville to be built.

The TowerHouse is a vertical structure that rises above the tree canopy to provide panoramic views of the surrounding cityscape and the foothills of the Ozark Mountains.

“You get above the tree line and you can see for miles,” said Marlon Blackwell, Marlon Blackwell Architects.

The 80-foot structure is located on Old Wire Road. It was built using white oak, creek and river stone, pecan shells and locally fabricated steel, and it’s all about the view up top.

“The beauty of it all is out of the 57 acres, we removed one tree to place it,” Blackwell said. “The height gives you the view, the sense of floating, especially at night when it’s all black around you and you can see the twinkling of lights in people’s homes in the distance.”

The structure pays homage to a childhood memory of the owner, James Keenan.

“His grandfather took time when he was a child for them to design and build treehouse when he was a kid,” Blackwell said. “They spent a whole week and then camped out in the treehouse and that was one of his fondest childhood memories. So, when he bought some property in the town limits of Fayetteville, he wanted to build a treehouse as a homage to that memory.”

You can contact Marlon Blackwell Architects to inquire about holding a special event at the TowerHouse here.

