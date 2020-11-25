You Ask, We Answer: Elkins church spurs curiosity with new name

The church changed its name from Renovate Ministries to Ugly Church in July 2020

ELKINS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In this week’s ‘You Ask, We Answer’ KNWA’s Katelynn Zoellner found out why a church in Elkins renamed itself to the Ugly Church.

The church located on East Black Oak Road in Elkins has been there for two years. It changed its name from Renovate Ministries to Ugly Church in July 2020.

“We are a spirit filled non-denominational multi-cultural church,” said Kelly Nesbitt, the lead pastor at Ugly Church. “We love Elkins. We love this community. We want to be in the hands and feet of Christ in Northwest Arkansas.”

Nesbitt said they renamed the church to better represent its ministry.

“It’s a positive thing,” he said. “It’s not a negative thing. We are not here doing crazy things, because it sounds like a crazy name.”

The lead pastor said the kind of people that make up the church are ugly. People who’ve had an ugly past or are dealing with some ugly stuff right now.

“If we were to all be honest, we could probably all say that we have some ugly in our life,” Nesbitt said. “I want people to feel like they are welcomed here and let it out and reveal it, because we believe that if it’s never revealed, it can never be healed. There is something very special about what God is doing here right now.”

