You Ask, We Answer: How does Washington County regulate noise?

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In this week’s ‘You Ask, We Answer’ report, KNWA’s Katelynn Zoellner found out how Washington County regulates noise.

There is no ordinance regulating sound in Washington County. Washington County Attorney Brian Lester said a noise ordinance is rare in rural areas.

“For the most part out in the county, we don’t have a lot of noise issues,” he said. “The most noise you’re going to hear is a dog barking. Maybe some cows. That’s about the only noise you’re going to hear.”

That is unless you live near a business that generates noise, such as a wedding venue, winery or bar. In that case, the county will put restraints on those businesses.

“There will be a restriction put on between certain hours of the day to ensure that the neighbors are not going to be bothered by it,” Lester said.

In order to continue operating, businesses have to get a conditional use permit. Those permits are the only sound restrictions that exist in the county.

“A business could get a citation for violating a county ordinance if their conditional use permit stated that they were to either have no noise, no amplified noise or no certain decibel levels at certain times,” Lester said.

Lester said he does not foresee a noise ordinance being created in the immediate future. If there was to be one, the quorum court would have to request one to be drafted.

