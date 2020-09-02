You Ask, We Answer: How to track your absentee ballot

You can check your absentee ballot status by going to www.voterview.org

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KNWA/KFTA) — In this week’s ‘You Ask, We Answer’ report, KNWA’s Katelynn Zoellner found out how voters can track their absentee ballot.

Arkansans can vote absentee in the upcoming general election if they’re concerned that voting in person may be a risk to their health or the health of others because of COVID-19.

“To have an absentee ballot mailed to you, the deadline is October 27th, which is one week before election day,” said Jennifer Price, the Director of Elections in Washington County.

Price said there are different ways you can request an absentee ballot. You can request an absentee ballot application be sent to you by calling the County Clerk. You may also download an Absentee Ballot Application.

“The simple way to do that is to fill out an Absentee Ballot Application.” she said. “You can do that either by going to Washington County’s website or the Arkansas Secretary of State’s website. You can download that application, print it and then mail it back in.”

You can check your absentee ballot status by going to www.voterview.org. Voterview will show the date your ballot was mailed, if your ballot was received in the County Clerk’s office and your ballot status.

“Now if there’s something wrong with the ballot, for instance after we’ve canvassed it and we determined that their ballot could not count, we do mail all of those voters a letter to let them know we did not count your ballot and this is the reason why we were not able to count your ballot,” Price said.

You must complete and return a Voter Statement with your absentee ballot. If you fail to complete your voter statement, your absentee ballot will not count.

“We are looking at everything,” Price said. “Did you print your name? Did you include the address of where you are registered to vote in Washington County? Included you birthday and signed in the appropriate places and also included a copy of your photo ID?”

You can find more information about how to cast your absentee ballot safely and successfully this year here.

