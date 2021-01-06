You Ask, We Answer: New Kum & Go gas station coming to southeast Fayetteville

The Kum & Go is being built at the intersection of Happy Hollow Road and Huntsville Road

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In this week’s ‘You Ask, We Answer’ report, KNWA’s Katelynn Zoellner looked into what’s being built on a piece of property in southeast Fayetteville.

Several years ago, the City of Fayetteville purchased land at the intersection of Huntsville Road and Happy Hollow Road. After the former taco factory was leveled, the land sat dormant quite some time. Now, the land is fenced and major earth is being moved. Can you find out what is in the works? Resident in Fayetteville

Jonathan Curth, Development Services Manager for the City of Fayetteville, said Kum & Go is building a gas station on the property. He said construction started a couple months ago.

The city acquired the property in 2005. Then in 2013, the building on the property was demolished. Soon after that, Curth said the city reached an agreement with Kum & Go for a portion of the property.

Katelynn asked Curth why it has taken seven years for construction to begin on the gas station.

“It’s my understanding that it was Kum & Go dragging the pace of the development,” he said. “There was a time where they pulled back from expanding into this market somewhat, and now they are back. If you’ve seen other projects throughout the city of Fayetteville, there are other locations for Kum & Go and Casey’s throughout the city.”

Kum & Go has not released a completion date for the project. However, Curth said most gas stations have a 12 to 18 month build time and he says that’s likely what it is aiming for.

If there is something in your community that you want to know more about, we want to look into it. You can send your questions to Katelynn at KZoellner@KNWA.com.