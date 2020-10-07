You Ask, We Answer: Planters installed on roads to slow down traffic in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In this week’s ‘You Ask, We Answer’ report, KNWA’s Katelynn Zoellner found out how Fayetteville is using planters recently installed on some roads in the city.

The City of Fayetteville installed planters in two locations as part of a pilot project for traffic calming. They are located on Winwood Street and Stanton Avenue.

“What we know about traffic calming is that parallel parking, cars parked along the street can reduce traffic speeds, so the planters are really to simulate that effect,” said Chris Brown, City Engineer for the City of Fayetteville. “We have placed them in different configurations in different locations to test how those different configurations may work.”

Brown said the goal of the pilot project is to find out if the planters are an effective tool for traffic calming.

“We measured the traffic speeds prior to the installation of these and we are measuring the traffic speeds after to see just how well they work,” he said.

Some people who live by the planters already have concerns. One resident said he feels like they reduce property values in his neighborhood.

“The reduction in property value could be related to the concern about the aesthetics and that is an item that we want to listen to and make sure that if we are creating a permanent installation that it does fit the neighborhood and doesn’t stick out,” Brown said.

Brown said the planters are temporary. In order to make them permanent, the city will need the neighborhoods to sign off on them.

“We will ask the neighborhood if they want those left permanently and if we get that percentage of neighborhood buy in than they could be looking at those permanently,” he said.

Brown said the planters could be removed within the next month and tried in other locations.

The city is looking for feedback from residents who live in the neighborhoods currently with the planters. You can contact the city here.

