You Ask, We Answer: Policing off-campus tailgates in Fayetteville during 2020 Razorback football season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – In this week’s ‘You Ask, We Answer’ report, KNWA’s Katelynn Zoellner found out how law enforcement plans to police off-campus tailgating in Fayetteville.

Tailgating will not be permitted on University of Arkansas property during the 2020 football season. As a result, a rise in off-campus tailgates is expected, and police are prepared to enforce all state COVID-19 guidelines.

“When officers are patrolling and they come across a gathering of more than ten people not social distancing, they will educate and ask for cooperation of the people out there,” said Sgt. Tony Murphy, Fayetteville Police Department.

An increase in fans on Dickson Street is expected too. Just like previous seasons, there will be more officers monitoring downtown on Saturdays.

“We are asking people to please social distance while they are in line and wear masks,” Murphy said. “It’s on all of us to make this work, because we don’t want those establishments getting closed down. I know the students don’t want those establishments to close down.”

No matter where you cheer on the Hogs, police said they want you to do it safely.

“I know everyone loves SEC and Razorback football and we do not want that to get canceled,” Murphy said. “So, if we can be responsible on tailgating and on Dickson Street, we can help keep those things open and enjoy the football season.”

You can read through the university’s entire plan for the football season here.

