You Ask, We Answer: When can you access parks in Fayetteville?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In this week’s ‘You Ask, We Answer’ report, KNWA’s Katelynn Zoellner found out when folks have access to parks in the City of Fayetteville.

There are more than 50 parks throughout Fayetteville that the city operates and maintains. Some people have expressed confusion about when they can access these parks.

I just moved to Fayetteville and I’ve noticed all of our local parks close at sunset, which does not allow a lot of time for families to enjoy the amenities. Why do they close at this time? Resident in the City of Fayetteville

Lee Farmer, the recreation superintendent for the city, said all 54 city parks are open from daylight until 11:00 p.m. seven days a week throughout the year. He said the hours of operation for the three lakes the city manages are a little different. Lake Fayetteville, Lake Sequoyah and Lake Wilson are open from daylight until sunset.

Farmer said there’s a lot that went into putting together the hours of operation for parks and lakes in the city.

“It’s really about what the citizens and the community are looking for in their park amenities,” he said. “We weigh lots of things that come into play with that regarding the desired activity for the park or the setting and we weigh risk management with that and how we staff the park and how we monitor it in order to come up with the hours of operation.”

Farmer said they’ve learned during this pandemic just how essential the park system is to the community. He encourages residents to continue to use the parks safely and responsibly.

