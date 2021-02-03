You Ask, We Answer: When will JBGB reopen to customers?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In this week’s ‘You Ask, We Answer’ report, KNWA’s Katelynn Zoellner found out when a popular Fayetteville restaurant and outdoor concert venue will reopen to customers.

After being closed for more than a year, JJ’s Beer Garden and Brewing Co. (JBGB) is showing some signs of life. Jody Thornton, owner of JBGB, said they’re a couple of weeks into construction. The project entails enclosing the patio area, so the place can have live music all year. New outdoor games and televisions will also be added.

JBGB first closed in October 2019 with the expectation of reopening in 2020. That didn’t happen and so there’s been several rumors circulating since. Thornton said the craziest rumor he heard was that they were closing for good. He said he understands why people would think that, but that was never the plan.

“We got behind on the architectural drawings and tried to work through that and the financing of making sure it was all coordinated correctly to get together, so it just took some time,” he said. “By the time we were ready to start construction in March 2020, COVID-19 came up and we had to close all of our restaurants. So, there was no way we were going to move forward until we felt like we were going to get to the other side of COVID-19.”

Thornton said he’s excited for everyone to see the place once it’s completed.

“JBGB will be back better than ever and I think people are going to love the changes we’ve made,” he said. “We really are going all out to provide a good entertainment experience, a great music experience, and a great dining experience. I think people are really going to be shocked about the changes we are making and how well it’s going to work.”

Construction is expected to be done in July 2021 with the place reopening to customers in August 2021.

