You Ask, We Answer: Why you’re seeing more military fighter jets at XNA

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — In this week’s ‘You Ask, We Answer’ report, KNWA’s Katelynn Zoellner found out why there has been an increase in military fighter jets flying in and out of the Northwest Arkansas National Airport.

Alex English, Public Relations and Marketing Specialist for XNA, said the regional jet center has a military contract for fueling, making XNA a good stopping point for fighter jets to stop in and fuel up during training. The airport also has 24-hour aircraft rescue and fire fighting as well as a long runway, which are great for training.

English said the fighter jets are coming from lots of places including Vance Air Force Base in Enid, Oklahoma, Sheppard Air Force Base near Wichita Falls, Texas and a few from the Columbus Air Force Base in Columbus, Mississippi.

“They come in from all over and if you keep an eye out you can spot some pretty cool aircraft that come in like the guppy we had from NASA. We have some pretty interesting aircraft that come in,” English said. “That’s something pretty neat that we have in Northwest Arkansas. There’s a lot of aviation interest up here.”

If there is something in your community that you want to know more about, we want to look into it. You can send your questions to Katelynn at KZoellner@KNWA.com.