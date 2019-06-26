You Ask, We Investigate: Benton County working to address pothole concerns

In this week’s ‘You Ask, We Investigate’ report, KNWA’s Katelynn Zoellner found out how officials plan to fix the potholes in Benton County.

The number of potholes in Benton County is a growing concern for residents.

“We do work our way to each one of those issues and address them as best as possible,” said Josh Beam, the Chief Engineer at the Benton County Road Department.

You wanted to know what the county plans to do about the potholes on Sugar Creek Road in Pea Ridge. Beam said the road department recently graded the road and many other ones in the county.

“Currently we are on our fourth rotation on our green sign county roads,” he said. “All of our green sign county roads will continue to get graded in a timely manner throughout the year.”

The county has filled more than 400 potholes this year and will contract work to fill at least another 350.

“We’ve recently received bids for a contractor to continue that effort,” Beam said. “We are going to be doing that to a more robust speck than in the past. We are actually coming in and cutting out the pothole, essentially cutting it back to competent pavement, and then squaring it up and making a repair in hopes to having more lasting repair.”

Beam said have patience with the road department. Weather has impacted how much work it has been able to accomplish.

“In regards to people concerned about their road, we hear that and we welcome their comments and we want people to call in and let us know about their concerns about the road,” he said. We track those calls and we log them every day and we always try and call people back and just give them a heads up on what our plan is.”

