You Ask, We Investigate: City looks to improve the safety of intersection near Baum Stadium

City leaders are working to make the intersection of 15th Street and Razorback Road safer for drivers

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — In this week’s ‘You Ask, We Investigate’ report, KNWA’s Katelynn Zoellner found out what city leaders are doing to make an intersection safer near Baum Stadium in Fayetteville.

The City of Fayetteville said it’s looking to improve safety at the intersection of 15th Street and Razorback Road near Baum Stadium in Fayetteville.

“In general, multi-lane four-way stops are very inefficient and they are also somewhat subject to having those fender bender types of collisions just because there are so many things you are trying to look at,” said Chris Brown, City Engineer in Fayetteville. “You’ve got multi-lanes and multi-way stops. There are just a lot of moving parts.”

Brown said the city has been working on developing a plan to make the intersection safer.

“The complicating factor and what’s taking us a while to kind of figure that out is that the railroad is very close to the intersection,” he said.

The city submitted two concepts to the Arkansas Missouri Railroad for review.

“We are looking at signalizing that,” Brown said. “If we added a signal then we would have to widen 15th Street to the west across the railroad and improve all the signal work on the railroad. That increases the cost exponentially.”

The other idea is to create a roundabout.

“It’s a multi-lane roundabout, so I think it would really handle the traffic well and be much safer than what we have now,” Brown said. “It’s just a matter of sorting out what is the best solution again with the railroad. Roundabouts don’t handle pedestrians quite as well, because traffic continues to move and you don’t actually have stopped traffic. People can walk with a signal.”

Brown said the city will decide what concept to move forward with by the end of the year. He said construction will hopefully begin by the end of 2020.

“Just know that it is on our radar, so if you go through that intersection and think why are they not doing anything, we are,” Brown said. “It just takes some time to get these things planned out and designed and work with all the different stakeholders.”

If there’s something you want to know about in your community, we want to investigate it. You can send your questions to Katelynn at KZoellner@knwa.com.