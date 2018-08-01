You Ask, We Investigate: Food safety during the summer months

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (Fox 24) — In this week’s ‘You Ask, We Investigate’ report, Fox 24’s Katelynn Zoellner spoke with an associate professor at the University of Arkansas about food safety during the summer. You wanted to know how long you can leave food outside before it becomes dangerous to eat.

It’s the season for picnics, cookouts and other outdoor parties. However, eating in the summer heat presents a food safety challenge.

“What we have to keep in mind is the temperature outside,” said Kelly Way, an associate professor at the University of Arkansas. “When we reach over 90 degrees outside, really the longest you can have food outside for is an hour. If it’s below 90 degrees, you can have food outside for two hours.”

Bacteria in food multiplies faster when it gets to be too cold or too warm, which can lead to foodborne illnesses such as Salmonella and E. coli.

“We are really looking at the danger zone of 40 degrees to 145 degrees,” Way said. “Bacteria can double in there in as little as 20 minutes.”

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration recommends the following safety tips for preparing and storing food:

Wash your hands

Keep raw food separate from cooked food

Marinate food in the refrigerator, not on the counter

Cook food thoroughly

Refrigerate and freeze food promptly

Keep hot food hot and cold food cold

Is there something in your community that you want to know more about, we want to investigate it. You can send your questions to Katelynn at KZoellner@KNWA.com.