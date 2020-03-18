You Ask, We Investigate: How dirty is your phone, really?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In this week’s ‘You Ask, We Investigate’ report, KNWA’s Katelynn Zoellner found out what type of bacteria is commonly found on our smartphones.

Research shows your smartphone can carry more bacteria than a toilet seat. But, the germs aren’t as bad as they’re made out to be.

“Most of the bacterial cells come from our skin,” said Adnan Alrubaye, a microbiology professor at the University of Arkansas.

Dr. Al did a demonstration to showcase the bacteria on phones. The bacterial cells found were all Staphylococci in shape, which is typical for a sample taken from a smartphone. Staphylococcus bacteria recovered from healthy skin are mostly non-disease causing bacteria and they are important partners to humans in fighting disease-causing bacteria.

“This is normal to expect from any cell phone, ” he said. “If we were to take any sample from any cell phone, it will look like this, some times even worse. But again you shouldn’t be too scared, because they are our own germs.”

However, if you’re coughing into your phone, viruses can be transferred to others. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates 80% of all infections are transmitted by hands, and our smartphones have basically become an extension of that.

“If I take this glove off and if I have bad germs on my skin, I can put my hand here and then the bacteria will be here on the table,” Alrubaye said. “Or, I know that my hand is clean and then if I put my hand here, then I am picking the germs up from this countertop. So, it can be both ways.”

Maintaining good hygiene is important in preventing the spread of germs.

“If you know that you are doing the usual hygiene, making sure you are not touching places that have germs, especially nowadays with shaking people’s hands,” Alrubaye said.

Cleaning your phone regularly with alcohol wipes is equally important.

“Using alcohol wipes can serve a dual purpose,” Alrubaye said. “First, it can remove the oil from the phone and second it can do some sterilization. Doing it every once in a while will be helpful to remove the oil and also to remove some of those bacterial cells.”

