You Ask, We Investigate: More cell poles coming to Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – In this week’s ‘You Ask, We Investigate’ report, KNWA’s Katelynn Zoellner found out how new cell poles being installed in Fayetteville will help the residents who live there.

Travelers in Fayetteville have likely seen new cell poles going up around town. So far, 60 cell polls have been submitted to be installed in the city, with 40 of them being approved.

“The intent is for them to plug gaps in the existing system and also act as the backbone for the incoming fifth-generation cell phone facilities, 5G as most people call it,” said Jonathan Curth, Senior Planner. “You will see a lot of these at intersections, along major corridors where there’s a lot of foot traffic and vehicle traffic. Additionally, we will see them in the area where there is a lot of people.”

Curth said some of the poles are white, green or silver and are about 20-50 feet tall. There are also some that are harder to see. They are attached to existing poles and look somewhat like smokestacks.

“These take a lot of different forms,” he said. “They are about 50-50 split right now between the actual stand-alone towers and the ones that are co-located on an existing utility pole. And, that’s the city’s preference, because it’s one less thing crowding out the street and the sidewalks.

The purpose of the cell poles is to improve the way you access data on your cell phones.

“Most of them are being installed with 4G or fourth generation cell phone technology,” Curth said. “It allows people to not have dropped calls or be able to stream videos.”

The installation of the cell poles will continue into the new year.

“I anticipate we will probably be seeing a peak in the installation of them here in the next year or so and will probably be winding down in the next two to three years,” Curth said.

If there is something in your community that you want to know more about, we want to investigate it. You can send your questions to Katelynn at KZoellner@KNWA.com.