You Ask, We Investigate: Plans in motion to build new Washington County bridge

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — In this week’s ‘You Ask, We Investigate’ report, KNWA’s Katelynn Zoellner found out when construction will begin on a Washington County bridge that was damaged by flooding two years ago.

The bridge on Pump Station Road in Springdale was damaged in the April 2017 flood.

“It’s important to know that Pump Station Road Bridge was closed in late 2017,” said Danny Straessle with the Arkansas Department of Transportation. “Over the last year and a half, we’ve been working on this replacement project. To the public it would seem to be an easy replacement and you could just go out there and do it. But, any time you work with a waterway, any time you work with the environment, there are several things that have to be done. And, these things take time.”

The design and construction of a new bridge is being handled by the Arkansas Department of Transportation. Straessle said the department is about done with the design phase of the project.

“We are replacing this bridge with a multi barrel box culvert,” he said. “The box culvert will be large enough to accommodate a lot of water flow.”

The project should be ready for bid by the end of the year.

“The price of progress is a lot of patience,” Straessle said. “Nothing happens fast. You don’t want to do it fast. I think the public would rather have our engineers be meticulous about their calculations and making sure that all of the environmental requirements are met and certainly the City of Springdale’s requests are met, so that we can get this job to contract for them.”

If there’s something you want to know about in your community, we want to investigate it. You can send your questions to Katelynn at KZoellner@knwa.com.