You Ask, We Investigate: 8th Street Improvement Project

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — In this week’s You Ask, We Investigate, KNWA’s Katelynn Zoellner looks into what steps are being taken to alleviate traffic in Benton County.

The 8th Street Improvement Project is a partnership between the City of Bentonville and the state.

“It started out as one large project, which you had the 8th Street Interchange also the 8th Street improvements that went from Moberly West to Southwest I Street,” said Dennis Birge, transportation director for the City of Bentonville. “So that got split up into the 8th Street Interchange, which is now complete. The city is taking on from Moberly West to Southwest I.”

Improvements will be made along this tretch.

“It’s expanding out to a four-lane boulevard, five-lane in places where there are turn lanes at the intersection with sidewalks on both sides and maybe even bicycle paths on one side or the other,” said Birge.

Work has already started.

“We finished the right-of-way acquisition process of it. We finished the utility relocation of it. So, we’ve moved water, sewer, electric, phone cable…all of that has been relocated,” Birge said.

He says the city is working to finish the design. That phase of the project is set to be complete in late 2020. The city will then determine a start date for construction.

“There are a lot of working parts here to get together. It’s the main reason why it has taken so long. And it affects a lot of people,” said city’s transportation director.

There has also been some speculation whether the city has the funding in place for the project.

“I have heard those as well. It has just been a work in progress of getting to this point to where we could bid it out,” said Birge.

He said he expects the city will have the needed funds when construction begins some time in 2021.

If there is something in your community that you want to know more about, we want to investigate it. You can send your questions to Katelynn at KZoellner@KNWA.com.