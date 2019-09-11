You Ask, We Investigate: Arkansas’ first agrihood debuts in Bentonville

Red Barn is an urban agrihood in the heart of the Ozarks

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — In this week’s ‘You Ask, We Investigate’ report, KNWA’s Katelynn Zoellner found out what an agrihood is.

An agricultural neighborhood is nearing completion in Bentonville.

“An agrihood is a neighborhood with an intentional agriculture component in the design,” said Melissa Millsap, with Red Barn. “This is a neighborhood that’s built with community in mind and we have true intention on bringing people together.”

Red Barn was built by a Springfield, Missouri company called Green Circle Projects. The more than 40-acre property features a variety of fruits, vegetables, and animals. It also has 138 units available to lease.

“It’s just another aspect to allowing people to have that access to local food, to have those relationships with farmers, to be able to experience farm life on an everyday basis if they want to, but also not to have to be responsible for all of the 24-hour care of a farm,” Millsap said.

The concept dates back several decades, but agrihoods still represent only a small percentage of the overall housing market. In fact, Red Barn is a first of its kind in Arkansas.

“There’s this growing trend of people who want to live either near or on a farm,” Millsap said. “They also want to have the benefits of being in the city.”

