You Ask, We Investigate: Construction to begin for the replacement of Pump Station Road Bridge

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In this week’s ‘You Ask, We Investigate’ report, KNWA’s Katelynn Zoellner found out when construction will begin to replace a bridge that was damaged by flooding over three years ago.

The bridge on Pump Station Road in Springdale was damaged in the April 2017 flood. Construction to build a replacement is finally scheduled to begin.

“It’s taken too long, but we’re about to get it going,” said Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse. “Now, we’ve actually got a bid, we’ve got a contractor and we’ve got an approximate start date.”

Design and construction of the new structure is being handled by the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

“They’ve done studies of the flood plain and know how high it needs to be,” Sprouse said. “So, the approaches will be longer than they used to be because the bridge is actually going to stand higher to avoid any problem like this in the future.”

Construction is scheduled to begin by fall 2020. The work is set to be completed by mid-2021.

