You Ask, We Investigate: Development plans for the old Razorback Golf Course property

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In this week’s ‘You Ask, We Investigate’ report, KNWA’s Katelynn Zoellner looked into the development plans for the old Razorback Golf Course property in Fayetteville.

The Fayetteville City Council voted unanimously in July to adopt a Commercial Planned Zoning District (C-PZD) for the property owned by Craig Underwood, the owner of Underwoods Fine Jewelers.

“As far as developed land in Fayetteville, that’s some of the most desirable,” said Jonathan Curth, Development Review Manager for the Fayetteville Planning Division. “If you’ve spent any time in west Fayetteville, especially northwest Fayetteville, you will know there are a lot of services lacking.”

Curth said the plan will allow for a 602-unit apartment complex and some commercial development which could include office space and restaurants.

“There’s not much in the way of restaurants or grocery stores or anything of that nature and being able to provide that to all of those residences can get them out of their cars or at least reduce their car trips,” Curth said.

A big park is also coming to the property. It’ll be roughly twice the size of the recently-expanded Gulley park, and nearly three times the size of Wilson Park.

“For every residential unit of housing you provide, you either have to pay a parks fee to pay for programming for the parks system in that quadrant of the city or you can dedicate park land itself,” Curth said. “The Underwoods elected to dedicate the park land rather than pay the fee.”

A timeline for when work could begin on all of this has not been released.

If you have concerns about the proposed plans, there will be chances for the public to provide feedback during each phase of development.

