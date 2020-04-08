You Ask, We Investigate: Fayetteville Facebook post about hate speech raises questions

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In this week’s ‘You Ask, We Investigate’ report, KNWA’s Katelynn Zoellner found out what prompted the City of Fayetteville to address hate speech on its Facebook page.

The City of Fayetteville took to Facebook to address some recent instances of hate speech being directed toward a resident.

“A woman who is a resident and worker in Fayetteville was told to go back to where she came from and take her Kung Flu virus with her,” said Lisa Thurber, Director of Communications and Marketing for the City of Fayetteville.

Thurber said the woman’s mother notified the city about the comments.

“That’s really not the kind of experience we want anybody in Fayetteville to have and it’s not representative of what we feel as a city towards anybody who is in Fayetteville,” she said.

The city made the post to its Facebook page on March 27. Thurber said the city felt it was the best avenue to reach residents.

“A lot of our residents and businesses are on social media and are checking their pages frequently for information from the city and information from other channels and we just felt it was a good way to get a reminder out to those people,” Thurber said.

Thurber said she hopes people remember to be kind, especially as we continue to go through a global pandemic.

“From the top down starting with Mayor Jordan, we believe in taking an approach of open hearts and open minds and that means being welcoming, kind, respectful and appreciative of everybody who lives here regardless of differences,” she said.

