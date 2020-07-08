You Ask, We Investigate: Fayetteville sees increase in e-scooter and bike ridership amid COVID-19 pandemic

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In this week’s ‘You Ask, We Investigate’ report, KNWA’s Katelynn Zoellner found out how the City of Fayetteville is handling the increase in e-scooter and bike ridership.

Fayetteville has two private companies that are permitted to operate bike and scooter share services in the city. They are responsible for collecting and maintaining them too.

“The two private companies are Veo and Spin,” said Dane Eifiling, Mobility Coordinator for the City of Fayetteville. “They are in charge of maintaining, recharging the batteries, all of those practices.”

Katelynn reached out to Veo and Spin to find out how they collect bikes and scooters in the city. She also asked the companies about what they’re doing to ensure the devices are safe and clean for users amid the pandemic.

The Razorback Greenway and connecting trails are patrolled daily by Veo staff. When a bike, e-bike or scooter is found along the trail in an undesirable location, our staff rebalances, industry term for picking up and moving, the device to set hub around town. Since COVID-19 became a global pandemic in mid-March, Veo revamped its operating procedures. Though current evidence and international guidelines suggests open air transportation to be the safest in reducing the risk of COVID transmission, Veo has taken the extra step of turning all our field operations into single person labor shifts in order to ensure social distancing is met, and said staff disinfects all bikes, e-bikes, and scooters each time we pick one up for rebalancing. Andrew Miles

Southeast Regional Manager, Veo

We have crews actively working from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. picking them up and bringing them back to the warehouse to charge. They also patrol the city looking for scooters on sidewalks and trails. We’re alerted by our customer service or social media teams any time someone reports one out of place. In most cases, we’re there to pick it up within just a few minutes. Anyone can easily report a scooter in a bad location through our app. If they don’t want to download the app, they can call 1-888-262-5189 or email support@spin.pm. When the scooters come back to our warehouse they are thoroughly disinfected. We are also offering free 30-minute rides and helmets to healthcare workers through our Everyday Heroes program. Daniel White

Operations Lead, Spin

