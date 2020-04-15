You Ask, We Investigate: Fire departments feel impact of COVID-19

The Rogers Fire Department has seen a 7-percent reduction in emergency medical calls since the crisis started in March

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In this week’s ‘You Ask, We Investigate’ report, KNWA’s Katelynn Zoellner found out how the coronavirus is impacting our local fire departments.

Firefighters are battling on the front lines of COVID-19 across the country. So far, more than 1,100 have tested positive for the virus and thousands of others have been quarantined.

“When you deal with COVID-19, it’s hard to fight an enemy that you can’t see,” said Tom Jenkins, Fire Chief for the Rogers Fire Department.

Firefighters with the Rogers Fire Department are working hard to learn as much as they can about the virus.

“A lot of our firefighters are using that energy from anxiety and even fear and they’re allowing that to manifest as courage and they’re trying to educate themselves,” Jenkins said. “A lot of the things we’re doing here are really on a different scale, the same things we’re encouraging the public to do with the addition of the utilization of personal protective equipment.”

Jenkins said his firefighters wear personal protective equipment on all medical calls.

“We have always carried gowns, N95 masks and eye protection, because we do a lot of procedures and we deal with people who are sick and you may have blood and other bodily fluids that we may have come in contact with that we have to protect ourselves from.” he said. “But, those were on a small slice of calls. Now, you’ll see them in a lot of that protective equipment on every call.”

As for call volume, the fire department has seen a 7-percent reduction in emergency medical calls since the crisis started in March.

“I’ve seen some reports and have had some anecdotal conversations with people that call volume must be up and we are actually finding that to be the opposite,” Jenkins said. “That means less exposure to people and that people are using the 911 system when they really need to use it.”

However, the fire department is required by state regulation to transport a patient if they want to go to the hospital.

“If those people are experiencing a pre-hospital emergency, something that is time sensitive and life threatening, then dialing 911 is appropriate,” Jenkins said.

So far, there have been no positive COVID-19 cases at the fire department. Jenkins said it’s a testament to the protocols in place.

“We are just doing everything we can, including educating our firefighters to make sure they stay safe, because if they become sick than that really could be a crisis for us,” he said.

If there is something in your community that you want to know more about, we want to investigate it. You can send your questions to Katelynn at KZoellner@KNWA.com.