You Ask, We Investigate: First of its kind bike facility being built in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — In this week’s ‘You Ask, We Investigate’ report, KNWA’s Katelynn Zoellner looked into a first of its kind bike facility being built in Fayetteville.

A cycle track is being built along Old Wire Road between Ash Street and Township Street in Fayetteville. It’s a first of a kind facility in Northwest Arkansas.

“It is much more comfortable for users especially our more vulnerable users, like kids and older adults, who may not be as strong of a biker and can’t ride as quickly along the roadway,” said Chris Brown, City Engineer in City of Fayetteville. “It separates those modes. It gives them a much more comfortable place and we expect ridership to increase along this route, because of adding this.”

Brown said the Walton Family Foundation helped make the project a reality.

“These cycle tracks have been built in other parts of the country, but we really haven’t seen them in Northwest Arkansas,” Brown said. “So, we began talking with them about the possibility of doing this project to kind of test how they work and if they can be replicable for use in other parts of Northwest Arkansas and throughout the state.”

The foundation put $1.3 million towards the project. The other half of funding came from the 2006 transportation bond issue.

“It really was that grant funding and their interest in seeing this concept, how it looks on the ground and how it may operate, was really the catalyst for building it in this way,” Brown said.

Construction on the project is expected to be done in six weeks.

