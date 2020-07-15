You Ask, We Investigate: How to get a job as a COVID-19 contact tracer

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — In this week’s ‘You Ask, We Investigate’ report, KNWA’s Katelynn Zoellner found out what it takes to get hired as a COVID-19 contact tracer in Arkansas.

The Arkansas Department of Health is using contact tracing to slow the spread of COVID-19. The state is hiring more than 500 new contact tracers. It contracted General Dynamics Information Technology to help.

“We’ve received several calls from folks who would like to be employed to do contact tracing,” said Stephanie Williams, Senior Deputy with Arkansas Department of Health. “One of the things we’re trying to do is accelerate how quickly we can reach people and inform them of potential exposure.”

Williams said she encourages people to visit the company’s website to review the job description and see if it’s something they’d like to pursue.

You can apply for the job here.

