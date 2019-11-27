You Ask, We Investigate: Is my license plate legal?

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA) — In this week’s ‘You Ask, We Investigate’ report, KNWA’s Katelynn Zoellner looked into license plate laws in Arkansas.

Checking the license plate on your car is not something most people think about. However, doing so could prevent you from being pulled over.

The laws for license plates are straight forward. Police said the plate should be valid and clearly visible. The plate should also be mounted to your car in the proper place in a matter that is free of obstruction.

“When the license plate is displayed on the rear of the vehicle, it has to be adhered to, to where it’s not slanted,” said Sgt. Gene Page, Bentonville Police Department. “It has to be horizontal and no shorter than twelve inches off the ground.”

You should also be careful with bike racks. In Arkansas, if the bike rack covers your plate, you are breaking the law.

“The products companies make and design are not applicable in every state,” Page said. “It may be okay to use in one state, but in another state, it may be in violation of that actual display of the license plate. If you mount anything that’s going to block the license plate, you could get pulled over. So, you are taking that chance of being inconvenienced.”

Police said license plate frames are allowed as long as they do not cover your license plate.

“Anything you want to put around your license plate is fine just as long as it’s not a light,” Page said. “Any kind of advertisement is perfectly fine in Arkansas just as long as it’s not blocking Arkansas and the letters and numbers.”

With many people traveling during the holidays, police warn you to be aware that other states may have different laws for license plates.

If there is something in your community that you want to know more about, we want to investigate it. You can send your questions to Katelynn at KZoellner@KNWA.com.