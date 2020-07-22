You Ask, We Investigate: New connection to provide relief to busy intersection in Fayetteville

The extension of Sain Street and Vantage Drive will create a continuous route between Joyce Boulevard and College Avenue

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – In this week’s ‘You Ask, We Investigate’ report, KNWA’s Katelynn Zoellner found out how a connection between two dead-end streets will help relieve traffic at one of the busiest intersections in Fayetteville.

The extension of Sain Street and Vantage Drive will create a continuous route between Joyce Boulevard and College Avenue.

“We do have a lot of traffic that goes through the Joyce Boulevard and College Avenue intersection,” said Chris Brown, City Engineer in Fayetteville. “It’s one of our, if not our, highest congested area of the city. This provides an alternate route for people coming from the south and want to go east on Joyce Boulevard. They will be able to cut over on this road instead of going through that intersection.”

Brown said the design phase of the project is finished.

“It’s basically a two-lane facility,” he said. “We do have turn lanes at certain locations. We also have bike and pedestrian facilities along the route.”

The estimated $5 million project is being paid for through a combination of federal and city money. Brown said the city currently has $2.5 million dollars of federal aid funding and requested another $2 million.

“If we get all of that funding, about 80% of the project will be funded with federal aid,” he said. “The other 20% will be funded through the city’s bond program.”

Construction is set to begin by the end of 2020. It’s about an 18-month construction project, so work should be completed by mid 2022.

