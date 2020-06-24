You Ask, We Investigate: New crossing planned for the Lake Bella Vista dam

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In this week’s ‘You Ask, We Investigate’ report, KNWA’s Katelynn Zoellner found out when construction will begin on a new crossing at Lake Bella Vista dam.

Heavy rain washed out the dam in May 2020 and led officials to close the path across it.

Multiple times over the last decade this has occurred,” said David Wright, Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Bentonville. “We had our engineers go back out and inspect the site and at this point they just advised us that the best course of action moving forward was to close the dam down permanently from pedestrian traffic and to not repair the back side of that.”

Wright said while he understands the park is less usable because of the inaccessible dam, he hopes to have the issue resolved soon.

“If we know we are going to close the trail across the dam we’ve got to find a way to reopen this in the future,” he said. “In the long run, we will all be better because that bridge is in place and so there’s no better time to start that than right now.”

The bridge that will be built will be a prefabricated piece.

“The bridge that we are moving forward with design with is a clear span prefabricated bridge that will be about 100 yards of the present day dam. It is high enough that it is out of the flood way moving forward,” Wright said. “After one of these major flooding events, it will significantly reduce the amount of time it would take for us to reopen the trail. And that is if we have to close it at all.”

The bridge is expected to cost the city about $800,000. Construction is estimated to begin in the first quarter of 2021.

If there is something in your community that you want to know more about, we want to investigate it. You can send your questions to Katelynn at KZoellner@KNWA.com.