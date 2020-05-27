You Ask, We Investigate: Plans underway for former Sears building at the Northwest Arkansas Mall

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In this week’s ‘You Ask, We Investigate’ report, KNWA’s Katelynn Zoellner found out what’s being done with the old Sears building at the Northwest Arkansas Mall.

Sears closed its store in the mall in January 2018. The bankrupt company closed hundreds of other stores across the country including locations in Little Rock, Jonesboro and Fort Smith.

Reps from Sears Holdings said the stores closed because they were unprofitable and the company was looking to transform its business model.

Mason Asset Management, one of the owners of the mall, sold the space to Gibraltar Capital Management in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company said a call center for J.B. Hunt currently occupies part of the building.

“They were negotiating with several national junior boxes to split up that spot,” said Igal Nassim, Director of Leasing, Mason Asset Management. “They have about 50,000 to 60,000 square feet remaining in the front facing North College Avenue, so I think they want to split it up into two to three different tenants.”

Katelynn reached out to Gibraltar Capital Management. The company declined to comment on the plan for the rest of the space, but said it’s actively working on one.

If there is something in your community that you want to know more about, we want to investigate it. You can send your questions to Katelynn at KZoellner@KNWA.com.