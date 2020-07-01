You Ask, We Investigate: Public art project drives curiosity in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In this week’s ‘You Ask, We Investigate’ report, KNWA’s Katelynn Zoellner found out how a public art project is providing education on water flow.

“Topo Map for School Avenue”, created by Stacy Levy, covers four blocks of School Avenue with a precision-measured topographic map. The map is meant to show how water flows on the street.

“Her artwork focuses on ecological issues,” said Laura Goodwin, VP of Learning and Engagement for the Walton Arts Center. “So, here with the map on School Avenue, she’s looking at the topography of School Avenue and she’s looking at how water runs into the system.”

The map uses a series of colored chevrons that cross the street to show the elevation and its changes. The second part are the blue circles on the edges of the street. They represent where water pools during rain events.

“Stacy used actual topographic maps,” Goodwin said. “We also worked with a land surveyor to make sure that the topographic changes were correctly represented in this artwork.”

The Walton Arts Center is getting ready to begin a new public art project. It’s taking part in Sprayetteville, which is scheduled for July in Fayetteville. The street art project will feature a series of ten murals around the city, many of which will be along Dickson Street.

