You Ask, We Investigate: Road department working to fix fading markings on interstate

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA) — In this week’s ‘You Ask, We Investigate’ report, KNWA’s Katelynn Zoellner looked into what the Arkansas Department of Transportation is doing to fix the painted lines that are fading away on Interstate 49.

Road lines and markings are fading on Interstate 49 in parts of Northwest Arkansas, making it difficult for some drivers to see at night.

“It’s incumbent upon the drivers to slow down considerably and take your time,” said Danny Straessle, spokesman for the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) received a new fleet of paint trucks this year. The trucks are working to refresh the paint across the state.

“Fortunately, we have doubled the size of the fleet of our paint trucks and our anticipation is to be able to paint all of our state highways, all of our 16,400 miles, at least every two years,” Straessle said. “So, in areas where you may see some faded paint on state highways, you probably don’t have to wait too much longer, because of the increased fleet that we’ve got going on.”

The department also uses raised pavement markers to improve visibility at night.

“We put them in areas where we do think it’s going to be effective,” Straessle said. “In some cases, when we do have a heavy enough rain and the water covers the paint, it will not cover the reflector and you can see the lane markings in that case.”

The markers are used on the state’s primary highway network, which consists of about 8,500 miles of road. On the other 8,000 miles of rural highways, decisions are made by district engineers to install them where it most benefits motorists. This can include curves or rural highways that typically have water flowing over them during a rain event.

