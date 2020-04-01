You Ask, We Investigate: Rock blasting in Benton County raises concern among property owners

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In this week’s ‘You Ask, We Investigate’ report, KNWA’s Katelynn Zoellner looked into concerns surrounding a major construction project in Benton County.

Rock blasting has been going on for months in Benton County. The work is needed to build the new Bella Vista Bypass Interchange. However, some homeowners who live nearby have said the rock blasting has damaged their homes.

“On this and any other highway improvement project public safety is number one,” said Randy Ort, spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Transportation. “In most cases, that involves the traveling public more so than others. But, in situations like this, sometimes neighborhoods and homes that are nearby as well as businesses can be impacted.”

Ort said the department has done everything it can to avoid causing damage.

“We have equipment set up to monitor the blasts, because we are under state regulations as to the impacts that can occur, how strong the blasts can be and the contractor monitors that very closely,” he said.

If a property owner feels like they have incurred some damage, they can contact the department.

“We will get in touch with the contractor, but ultimately it’s the contractor’s responsibility,” Ort said. “They have to have insurance to cover any damages that can be directly linked to the blasting. So, if they need to report something, they can contact the Arkansas Department of Transportation either by phone or by website. We will put them in touch with the contractor who is ultimately responsible for this work.”

You can contact the Arkansas Department of Transportation here.

