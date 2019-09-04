You Ask, We Investigate: Rogers railroad crossing to remain closed amid safety concerns

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — In this week’s ‘You Ask, We Investigate’ report, KNWA’s Katelynn Zoellner found out when a railroad crossing in Rogers could be back open.

The railroad crossing at Laurel Avenue and Honeysuckle Lane in Rogers closed in Spring 2019 amid safety concerns.

“There was a very low clearance there for cars going over that railroad track, not a lot of visibility and it didn’t have a light there,” said Ben Cline, Public Relations Manager for the City of Rogers. “We decided after looking at those metrics and the data, it is not a location we are going to keep open for the foreseeable future, so we went ahead and closed that.”

Cline said the railroad crossing will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

“It was a safety issue,” he said. “It was a monetary issue. And, we think it will work out best for everybody.”

The good news is there is another railroad crossing nearby on Post Road.

“It has traffic lights in place and traffic control measures,” Cline said. “The clearance there is better. The visibility is better for trains. It’s not going to be much of a change if you’re living in that neighborhood nearby. You are just going to go up one block further north and cross at Post Road.”

The city is also working on acquiring Honeysuckle Lane to help reduce traffic in the area.

“When we do have that acquired, we are going to be able to bring that up to city standards,” Cline said. “We will make it wider and put in curb and guttering just to help traffic flow better and handle the increased volume of traffic we expect.”

A date for work to begin on Honeysuckle Lane has not been determined, as the city is still working on acquiring the road.

If there’s something you want to know about in your community, we want to investigate it. You can send your questions to Katelynn at KZoellner@knwa.com.